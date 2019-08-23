Ashes: Overton replaces injured Anderson in England squad

Manchester, Aug 30 (IANS) Veteran pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes and has been replaced by Craig Overton in England’s 13-man squad for the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Apart from the addition of Overton, there is no other change to the England squad that played in the third Test in Leeds.

Overton is returning to the Test fold for the first time since March 2018. Anderson, on the other hand, had been recuperating from a calf injury that he picked up in the first Ashes Test. He bowled 20 overs on Tuesday for Lancashire XI’s friendly game against Durham. However, he experienced pain in his right calf and had to withdraw from the rest of the game. As a result, he was also ruled out of the rest of the two Ashes Tests.

The fourth Test starts on September 4, with the series level on 1-1 thanks to England’s miraculous win in the third Test at Headingley.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes

–IANS

rkm/bbh