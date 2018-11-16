Ashley Graham dated ‘terrible guys’

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Model Ashley Graham thinks “having sex too soon” led her to dating a string of “terrible guys”, so she decided to stop having physical relationships until she married her husband Justin Ervin in 2010.

Graham told Gwyneth Paltrow on her “Goop” podcast about leaving her “terrible” romance, she said: “I knew that I was a stronger woman for breaking up with him, and in feeling stronger for breaking up with him I was like, ‘What is it that I need to do to change myself so I don’t get back into that situation?’ And in that ‘aha’ moment, I was like, my problem is I keep giving it up too soon, I keep having sex too soon with these guys.”

Graham then decided to refrain from having sex until she was married, but after a “little issue with some tequila” which led to her showing up at her agency “a little drunk”, her mother told her to go to church, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “My mom said, ‘rehab or church,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not an alcoholic, so I’ll just go to church.'”

It was at church that Graham met her now husband, Ervin, and although the two went out for coffee, she thought he was “another cheap guy” because he made her pay for their beverages.

–IANS

dc/rb