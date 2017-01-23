Ashley Graham obsessed with boxing

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Model Ashley Graham says she is obsessed with boxing.

The 28-year-old, known for modelling plus-sized lingerie for Lane Bryant, says she enjoys working out not just to lose weight but to feel “healthy”, and that boxing is her favourite form of fitness, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I like to think of going to the gym as a way to stay strong rather than a way to lose weight. Yes, I model a lot of swimsuits and lingerie, but to me exercising is more about being healthy and feeling good.

“So I set goals for myself like ‘I’m going to work out three days this week’ instead of ‘I’m going to lose three pounds this week.’ Then I let whatever is supposed to jiggle, jiggle,” Graham told InStyle magazine.

“Lately, I’ve been obsessed with boxing. When I’m sweating and kicking a** in front of 30 other people at the gym, it definitely helps to dress the part,” she added.

Graham says she enjoys wearing graphic prints and believes she can experiment with her wardrobe choices when she works out.

“The gym is one of the places where I really like to have fun with graphic prints. I always go for pants that are high-waisted because they look cute with a little cropped top or an oversize T-shirt.”

“After a workout, cool sunglasses are a must,” she added.

