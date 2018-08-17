Ashok Leyland bags order for 300 double decker buses from Bangladesh

New Delhi/Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Friday said that it has bagged an order for 300 double decker buses from the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).

According to the company, the order delivery will take place within eight months from now and the procurement has been made against a tender under “Indian Line of Credit”.

“Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in Indian market and to globalize our product portfolio,” Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, was quoted as saying in a company statement.

“This is a significant win for us and builds on the strong export growth we had last year.”

–IANS

ravi-rv/qd/bg