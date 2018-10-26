Ashok Pamidi is Nasscom social arm’s top executive

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Indian IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Monday said its social arm Nasscom Foundation’s Director Ashok Pamidi has taken over as its Chief Executive.

“With 29 years of diverse experience in the IT industry, Pamidi has been responsible for membership development and leads our SME (small and medium enterprise) initiatives,” said the National Association of Software and Services (Nasscom) in a statement.

As the social sector has realised the potential of technology as a platform for change, Nasscom Chairman Arun Seth said, Pamidi has the right mix of technological and social expertise in taking forward the Foundation’s key initiatives in skills for the under-served, digital literacy, empowerment of persons with disabilities, encouraging social innovation and industry volunteering.

As a non-profit organisation driving technology for good, the Foundation works with the apex body’s member companies, non-governmental organisations, emerging social enterprises and the government to foster a strategic relationship between technology and development.

