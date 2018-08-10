Ashutosh quits AAP

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Senior leader Ashutosh on Wednesday quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing personal reasons.

“Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the party (and) requested (it) to accept the same,” he tweeted.

“It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to (the) party (and those) who supported me throughout. Thanks,” he added.

A former journalist, Ashutosh had expressed unhappiness over the choice of two of the three nominees to the Rajya Sabha. Once seen as close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he had mostly kept away from party activities since then.

–IANS

