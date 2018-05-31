Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari excited to work with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she is excited to work with actress Alia Bhatt, adding that the work on the film will start next year.

Alia will feature in Ashwiny’s slice-of-life comedy-drama.

“It’s happening next year. I am very happy and filled with gratitude with the story that I’ll doing with Alia,” Ashwiny said.

Ashwiny, known for “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, also praised Alia for her acting skills.

“Without doubt Alia will light up the screen with her acting prowess, besides the nicest human being she is. It will be an added perk,” added the wife of director Nitesh Tiwari.

Interestingly in her career of six years, this would be Alia’s fourth film with a female director after “Dear Zindagi” by Gauri Shinde, “Raazi” by Meghna Gulzar and “Gully Boyz” by Zoya Akhtar. In fact, she had started her career as a child with a female director Tanuja Chandra in “Sangharsh”.

–IANS

