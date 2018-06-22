Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari happy to represent India at BRICS film fest

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she is honoured to represent India at the BRICS film festival, to be held in Durban in July.

Her short film “Ghar ki Murgi” (“Taken For Granted”), which found its place at Shanghai International Festival, will be showcased at the BRICS film fest and will release in China soon.

Ashwiny holds the recognition of being one of the five female directors from BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to be selected to showcase their respective work during the fest.

“I am happy to be a part of BRICS representing our country at a global level. As a filmmaker its important to spread happiness and inspiration through stories,” Ashwiny said in a statement.

“And what other better way than coming together with four other directors to spread the strong message of equality unanimously,” she added.

The other four filmmakers are Brazilian director Daniela Thomas, Russian director Elizaveta Stishova, South African filmmaker Sara Blecher and Chinese director Liu Yulin.

“Ghar ki Murgi” was shot in Delhi and features Sakshi Tanwar.

