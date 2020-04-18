ASI illuminates 5 Delhi monuments on World Heritage Day

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Five of the most visited monuments in Delhi looked different on Saturday when they were specially illuminated to mark the World Heritage Day.

The monuments included the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung’s Tomb. While these monuments are illuminated daily, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made special arrangements on Saturday by lighting diyas and candles.

At Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb, the ASI lit candles and diyas to express solidarity to the ‘corona warriors’.

“ASI Delhi Circle organised diya lighting ceremony at Red Fort and candle lighting ceremony at Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb to express solidarity with all the ‘corona warriors’ such as sanitation workers, doctors, police officers and the civil administration,” the ASI said.

At Humayun’s Tomb, the ASI lit 41 candles to symbolise the 41 days of lockdown period.

–IANS

rag/arm