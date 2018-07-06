ASI lifts ban on photography at protected monuments

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the rule prohibiting photography at protected monuments, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday lifted the ban on photography within the premises of all centrally protected monuments/sites, except at three sites.

The three monuments/sites in which the photography would not be permitted are Ajanta Caves, Leh Palace and the Taj Mahal at Agra.

Earlier in the day, Modi while inaugurating Dharohar Bhawan, the new headquarters building of the ASI, had questioned rules that prohibit people from taking pictures at some monuments as he called for people’s participation and involvement in protecting the country’s archeological heritage.

Modi referred to notices at some monuments asking people not to take pictures and said the times had changed and it was possible through technology to zero in on a neighbourhood.

“Using space technology, you can know what is the number of a scooter parked in an area of Delhi. But on the board of monument it is written that photography is prohibited. Time has changed, technology has changed.”

Recalling his experience as Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi said that he gave instructions to withdraw the notice that prevented people from taking pictures at Sardar Sarovar dam.

He said there was good response and later ticketing was introduced.

–IANS

mak/ahm/vd