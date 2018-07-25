ASI of Delhi police shot at by robbers

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police suffered a bullet injury in a shootout on Friday between a group of five criminals and the police in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, officials said.

Acting on a tipoff that five criminals have planned to commit robbery at a house, police had deployed its personnel, including ASI Lokesh Sharma, at around 2 a.m. During the encounter, one criminal snatched Sharma’s service revolver and fired a bullet, injuring him on his left shoulder. The robbers managed to escape.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Efforts are on to nab the accused persons, police said.

Police said three or four such gangs, which are active in the area, come by train late in the night and commit snatching and robbery in a posh area near railway track.

