Jakarta, Aug 22 (IANS) India’s Avinash Mani and Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men’s 100 metre butterfly swimming finals of the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

After the qualification round, Sajan was placed 12th, while Avinash took the 26th spot.

Avinash had however, secured the top spot in Heat-1 after a time of 56.98 seconds. Sajan too, topped the Heat-2 charts after clocking 54.06 seconds.

–IANS

kk/ksk