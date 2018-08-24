Asiad 2018: Bahrain’s Rose Chelimo wins gold in women’s marathon

Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) Bahrain’s Rose Chelimo won gold in the women’s marathon at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Chelimo crossed the finish line in a time of two hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds, beating Japan’s Keiko Nogami by one minute, 36 seconds for silver, and North Korea’s Kim Hye Song by two minutes, 29 seconds for bronze, reports Efe news.

Kenyan-born Chelimo’s gold appeared to be the first for Bahrain at the games, bringing the medal total to three and topping two silvers. The win bumped the country’s medal table standing up from 25th to 20th.

On Sunday morning, China was leading the medals table with a total of 153, ahead of Japan with 109 and South Korea with 84.

