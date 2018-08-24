OtherSports

Asiad 2018: Boxer Amit enters semis

Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian boxer Amit Panghal overpowered Kim Jang Ryong of North Korea by unanimous decision to enter the semi-finals of the men’s Light Flyweight (49 kilogram) category at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Indian Army boxer thus ensured a medal as the losers in the last four stage are awarded bronze medals.

Amit was far superior for his opponent and dominated all the three rounds. The bout saw a fast opening round with both boxers coming up with repeated barrage of punches.

Amit repeatedly used a low guard in an attempt to draw the Korean in and create gaps in his defence. At the same time, the Indian’s quickness and superior technique allowed him to maintain a strong defence.

Amit continued to beat his opponents defence and land punches at regular intervals in the second round.

The third round followed a similar pattern as Amit emerged a deserving 5-0 winner.

–IANS

ajb/sed

