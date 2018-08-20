Asiad 2018: Champa finishes seventh in canoeing final

Jakarta, Aug 23 (IANS) India’s Champa Mourya missed a podium finish in the women’s canoe single at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

In the canoeing finals, Champa finished at the seventh place after scoring 161.63.

China’s Shi Chen clinched the yellow metal with a score of 110.32, while Taiwan’s Weihan Chen and Thailand’s Atcharaporn Duanglawa settled for the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, Champa had qualified for the canoeing final after finishing seventh in the semi-finals with a score of 176.14.

