Jakarta, Aug 23 (IANS) India’s Champa Mourya qualified for the women’s canoe single final of the 2018 Asian Games here on Thursday.

In the semi-finals, Champa finished seventh with a score of 176.14.

Prior to this, Champa had scored 171.22 in the Run-1 and 171.22 in the Run-2 of the Heats.

Canoeing finals will be held later on Thursday.

–IANS

kk/ksk