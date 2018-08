Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India’s Danish Sharma and Jyoti Tokas on Thursday advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective kurash events at the 18th Asian Games here.

Danish defeated Indonesia’s Muhammad Alfais 3-0 in the men’s 90 kg category, while Jyoti trumped Thailand’s Prawanwit Meesri 1-0 in the women’s 78kg category.

–IANS

dm/ajb/sed