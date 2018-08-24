Asiad 2018: Dipika, Joshana settle for bronze in women’s singles squash

Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) Indian women racqueteers Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshana Chinappa settled for bronze in the squash women’s singles after going down in their respective semi-final matches of the 18th Asian Games here on Saturday.

While Dipika lost 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 6-11) to defending champion and former World No.1 Nicol David of Malaysia, Joshana went down 1-3 (5-11, 10-12, 11-5, 10-12) to another Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam.

The 26-year old Dipika had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarter-finals, while Joshana beat Hong Kong’s Chan Ho Ling by a similar margin to advance to the last four stage.

At the Asiad, both losing semi-finalists bag a bronze and there is no bronze medal play-off.

David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

–IANS

