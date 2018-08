Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) The Indian women’s squash team assured itself of a medal after securing a semi-final berth at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The Indians dominated their Pool B match against China, chalking up a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Star Joshana Chinappa took on Li Dongjin in the first game. The team comprised fellow star Dipika Pallikal Karthik and upcoming talents Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna.

