Asiad 2018: India in recurve women’s team quarter-finals

Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) The Indian archery team has advanced to the recurve women’s team quarter-finals at the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday.

The Indian team comprising Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bharat and Promila Daimary defeated the Mongolian team of Enkhtuya Altangerel, Urantungalag Bishindee and Miroslava Danzandorj 5-3 in the pre-quarters.

The Indian girls started on a positive note as they won the first set 55-50 before winning the second set by a narrow 52-51.

They however, lost the third set 55-56 and were tied in the fourth and final set at 54-54 but India’s overall score read 216 against the 211 of their opponent, which ensured them a quarter-final berth.

India will now face Taiwan later on Saturday.

