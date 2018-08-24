Asiad 2018: India men’s and women’s recurve archery teams exit
Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) India’s recurve archery campaign at the Asian Games came to an end on Saturday as the men’s team lost to South Korea 1-5 in the quarter-final moments after the women faced a 2-6 defeat at the hands of Taiwan here.
The men’s team, comprising Atanu Das, Jagdish Choudhary and Viswash, lost the third set 54-56 to bow out of the competition.
The first set was a 54-54 draw followed by a 54-56 loss in the second set. Trailing 1-3, they went into the third set but failed to get the better of their rivals. A shot of six in the second stroke proved to be the difference in the third and final set.
The Indian women had earlier beaten Mongolia 5-3 to advance to the quarter-finals where they lost to Chinese Taipei.
The Indian women’s team, comprising Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary and Deepika Kumari, lost the first set 55-56 followed by a defeat in the second as well at 51-56. India won the third set 54-52 but trailed 2-4 to eventually lose the battle after a defeat in the fourth set.
–IANS
dm/pur/bg