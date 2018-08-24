Asiad 2018: India outclass Qatar in TT women’s team event

Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) The Indian women paddlers got their campaign underway at the 2018 Asian Games on a winning note as with a 3-0 thumping of Qatar in a Pool A tie here on Sunday.

In the first affair, Mouma Das handed India a 1-0 lead as she registered a comfortable 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 victory over Maha Ali before Ayhika Mukherjee extended the lead 2-0.

Ayhika won the first game 11-2 but her opponent — Aia Mohamed — made a comeback in the second game winning it 12-10. Ayhika however, didn’t faulter in the next two games and won it 11-2, 11-3.

Sutirtha Mukherjee then made the issue 3-0 as the 22-year-old paddler hammered Maha Faramarzi 11-3, 11-3, 11-6.

The Indian team will now take on China before facing Iran in their other group matches on Sunday.

–IANS

kk/ajb/ksk