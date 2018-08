Palembang (Indonesia), Aug 21 (IANS) India got its first-ever medal in sepaktakraw as it settled for a bronze medal after losing to Thailand in the semi-finals of the men’s team regu event here on Tuesday.

India, who had finished second in Group B, lost 0-2 to sepaktakraw powerhouse Thailand in a semi-final to get a podium finish.

