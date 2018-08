Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India clinched the silver medal in the men’s 4X400 metre event at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Kunhu, Dharun Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia clocked a time of 3 minutes and 1.85 seconds.

Qatar created a new Asian record of 3:00.56 to win the gold while Japan finished the race in 3:01.94 to bag the bronze medal.

–IANS

ajb/bg