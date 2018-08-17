Asiad 2018: India women’s basketball team lose to Chinese Taipei

Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) India’s women’s basketball team suffered a 61-84 defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei in group A match of the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

It seemed that India had not learnt from its mistakes at the Commonwealth Games as lack of proper defence structure and accuracy cost them the match.

For India, Palanilkumakalayil Skaria Jeena (13) Raspreet Sidhu (12) scored maximum points while Szuchin Peng (14) and Pingjen Huang (11) were the major contributors for the Chinese Taipei.

The match started with both the teams attacking each other. In the first two quarters India gave a good fight and maintained the pace of the game.

India scored 17 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second. But the last two quarters saw India lose the plot.

The Chinese Taipei upped the ante and started putting pressure on the Indian defence and as a result Indian girls failed to stop them.

Regular attacks from their opponents saw India only score 17 and 16 points as compared to Chinese Taipei’s 31 and 20.

India ended the game with 23 turnovers which is 11 more than their opponents. They will now face the Unified Korean team in the third match.

–IANS

gau/sed