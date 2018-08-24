Asiad 2018: India women’s recurve team crash out

Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) The Indian women’s recurve archery team was knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after losing 2-6 to Taiwan in the quarter-finals here on Saturday.

India lost the first set 55-56 followed by a defeat in the second as well at 51-56. India won the third set 54-52 but trailed 2-4 to eventually lose the battle.

Earlier, the Indians had beaten Mongolia 5-3 to advance to the quarters.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s recurve team beat Vietnam 5-3 to enter the quarter-finals.

–IANS

dm/ajb/mr