Asiad 2018: Indian archery team in compound mixed team quarters

Jakarta, Aug 24 (IANS) The Indian archery team defeated Iraq to enter the compound mixed team quarter-finals at the 2018 Asian Games here on Friday.

Indian pair comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma defeated Fatimah Saad and Eshaq Ibrahim of Iraq 155-147 in the pre-quarters.

The Indian team won the first set at 40-36. They maintained their dominance to win the next three sets 37-36, 39-38 and 39-37.

They will now face Iranian pair of Fereshteh Ghorbani and Nima Mahboubi Matbooe in the quarters later on Friday.

–IANS

