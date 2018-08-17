Asiad 2018: Indian Kabaddi teams start campaign on high

Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams started their Asian Games campaign on a positive note, winning their respective games here on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Indian men out-muscled Bangladesh 50-21 and then overpowered Sri Lanka 44-28 in the second match.

India will now face South Korea on Monday

Indian eves, on the other hand, also had a successfull outing, crushing Japan 43-12 to underline their superiority in the competition.

It was one-way traffic from the word go as the Indian women dominated the proceedings. They will now face Thailand.

In another Group B tie, Iran women’s team beat Korea 46-20 while Chinese Taipei got the better of Bangladesh 43-28. Thailand breezed past Sri Lanka 41-15 in Group A.

–IANS

dm-gau/sed