Asiad 2018: Indians advance in tennis competition

Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) Indian tennis players enjoyed a successful day at the 18th Asian Games with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina registering comprehensive victories in their respective matches here on Monday.

Ramanathan and Gunneswaran entered the Round of 16 in the men’s singles category with straight sets wins.

Ramanathan defeated Wong of Hong Kong 6-0, 7-6(4) while Gunneswaran pummllled Indonesia’s Rifqi Fitriadi 6-2, 6-0.

Ankita thrashed Gumulya Beatrice of Indonesia 6-2, 6-4 to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition.

