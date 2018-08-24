Asiad 2018: Japan’s Hiroto Inoue wins men’s marathon

Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) Japan’s Hiroto Inoue won the men’s marathon at the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday.

Inoue crossed the finish line of the 42 km course in two hours, 18 minutes and 22 seconds, reports Efe news.

Bahrain’s Elhassan Elabbassi bagged silver, while China’s Bujie Duo won bronze.

The rest of the top 10 places went to athletes from Japan, Mongolia, North Korea, China, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Inoue’s gold was Japan’s 30th and the country sat in second place on the medals table on Saturday morning with a total of 104, behind leader China with 140, and the Republic of Korea in third with 78.

–IANS

kk/ksk