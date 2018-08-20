Asiad 2018: Japan’s Ikee wins gold in 50m freestyle women’s swimming

Jakarta, Aug 24 (IANS) Japan’s Rikako Ikee won her sixth swimming gold at the Asian Games on Friday, winning the women’s 50 metre freestyle.

Ikee clocked 24.53 seconds, an Asian Games record, while China’s Liu Xiang, with 24.60s, and Wu Qingfeng, with 24.87s, trailed her to claim the silver and bronze medals, reports Efe.

The 18-year-old — poised to be the star at Tokyo Olympics 2020 — had already won gold in the 50m and 100m butterfly events, the 100m freestyle, the 4x100m freestyle and the 4x100m medley during the week. She has also claimed two silver medals at the Games.

With a total of 100 medals — 29 gold, 29 silver and 42 bronze — Japan is currently second on the medal table behind China’s 134.

