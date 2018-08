Jakarta, Aug 28 (IANS) India’s Jatin progressed to the Round of 16 of the kurash competition with a 1-0 victory over South Korea’s Hee Jun Choi in the men’s 66 kg category at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Indian Jacky Gahlot, meanwhile, suffered a 0-10 loss at the hands of Mongolia’s Batsuuri Adiya in the same event.

–IANS

