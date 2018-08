Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma have qualified for the Men’s 10 metre Air Pistol final of the ongoing 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Of the eight shooters, Saurabh secured the top spot in the qualifications after a score of 586. His compatriot Abhishek scored 580 and was placed sixth.

The finals are scheduled to be held later on Tuesday.

–IANS

kk/ksk