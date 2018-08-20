Asiad 2018: Srihari Nataraj qualify for men’s 200 metre backstroke final

Jakarta, Aug 23 (IANS) Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj advanced to the finals of the men’s 200 metre backstroke competition of the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

Nataraj secured the third place in Heat-1 after clocking 2.02.97 minutes and was placed seventh in the final list.

Advait Page, another Indian in the fray, could not make it to the finals after he clocked 2.06.85 minutes to be placed fifth in the Heat-2 and 12th overall.

Finals of the competition will be held later on Thursday.

–IANS

