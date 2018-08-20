Asiad 2018: Virdhawal Khade in men’s 50m butterfly swimming finals

Jakarta, Aug 23 (IANS) Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade on Thursday advanced to the men’s 50 metre butterfly swimming finals of the 18th Asian Games here.

Taking a time of 24.09 seconds, the 26-year-old toppped the Heat-2 charts, securing the fifth place in the final list.

Anshul Kothari, the other Indian in the fray, despite winning the Heat-1 after clocking 25.45 seconds, failed to make the cut as he was placed at the 28th place in the qualification list.

Finals of the event will be held later on Thursday.

