Asiad 2018: Wrestler Vinesh bags historic gold

Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat on Monday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold after she defeated Japan’s Yuki Irie in the 50 kilogram women’s Freestyle final here.

Vinesh completely dominated the contest, taking a 4-0 lead initially before stretching it further to 6-2 to pocket the yellow metal.

Earlier, Vinesh hardly broke a sweat in her semi-final encounter against Daulatbike Yakshimuratova of Uzbekistan, whom she trounced in mere 75 seconds by technical superiority (10-0).

–IANS

tri/kk/sed