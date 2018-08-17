Asiad: Swimmers Nataraj, Prakash qualify for finals

Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash made the finals of the 100m mens backstroke and 200m butterfly events respectively at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

Nataraj started in lane six and clocked 55.86 seconds in the heat while compatriot Arvind Mani finished second but failed to qualify to the next round.

Meanwhile, in the 200m butterfly event, Prakash qualified for the final with a time of 1:58.12 seconds.

Prakash was 0.06 seconds behind Nao Horomura of Japan who led the pack.

Saurabh Sangvekar, the other Indian in the fray, crashed out in the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds.

