Asiya Andrabi remanded to 10 days NIA custody

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Asiya Andrabi, chief of the Kashmiri women’s separatist group “Dukhtaran-e-Milat” (Daughters of Faith), and two of her associates were remanded to 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday.

She was presented before a special NIA court here in connection with a sedition case filed against them by the agency. The court allowed the NIA to quiz the three accused till July 16.

Andrabi and the two were taken from Srinagar Central Jail to the Srinagar airport by NIA officers and then flown to Delhi, police sources said.

–IANS

