Asmita to play Yogita’s best friend in show

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Asmita Sood will be playing the role of Setu, who is the best friend of Palak Sharma (actress Yogita Bihani), in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show “Dil Hi Toh Hai”.

“I am extremely excited to work with Ekta Kapoor. When I got a call, the show’s title and a big family story sounded interesting to me. I have not worked enough in TV serials and now I am delighted about the association with Ekta Kapoor,” Asmita said in a statement.

“I am anxious about the show… working with a huge star cast comes with more responsibilities for an actor. Looking forward to the show.”

“Dil Hi Toh Hai”, which also stars Karan Kundra and Poonam Dhillon, will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

nn/mr