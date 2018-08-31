Aspas in Spain squad as Diego Costa withdraws

Madrid, Sep 3 (IANS) Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa was a late withdrawal from the Spain national team squad on Monday due to ‘personal reasons.’

Costa withdrew because his wife is on the verge of giving birth.

He has been replaced by Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas for the forthcoming matches against England and Croatia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Aspas was part of the Spain squad in this summer’s World Cup finals and missed the last penalty in the shoot-out which saw the Spaniards knocked out of the last 16 by Russia.

He had been one of several big name players, along with Koke and Jordi Alba, originally omitted by the new Spain coach when he named his first squad on Friday.

Saturday saw Aspas score his first goal of the season as he netted the second of Celta’s two goals in their 2-0 win at home to Costa’s Atletico Madrid.

