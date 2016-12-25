Assam Chief Minister launches Atal-Amrit Abhiyan in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday launched ‘Atal-Amrit Abhiyan’ at a function here.

Marking the 92nd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, the initiative is a a health assurance scheme which will give comprehensive coverage for six diseases and cover all individuals in eligible families with annual income below Rs 5 lakh. Under its six categories of diseases, are 437 ailments relating to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, kidney diseases, neo-natal diseases, neurological conditions and burns.

“Health always remains a commitment to the present government and with launching of ‘Atal-Amrit Abhiyan’, access to quality treatment will be a reality for the all the citizens,” said Sonowal on the occasion.

He said the endeavour aims to make quality health care affordable to every individual member of a family thereby helping them to enjoy a sound body, mind and health and called upon all sections of the people to extend all possible help towards its success.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the scheme was in fact a tribute to Vajpayee, who was keenly interested in inspiring positive development for the Northeast.

Terming it as the biggest health care initiative by any state government, he noted that the financial outlet for the scheme will be Rs 200 crore.

Coverage under the scheme will be up to Rs 2 lakh annually for critical health care costs. The assurance will be cashless at the point of delivery and all the members of an eligible family will be given a laminated health card with unique identification number to avail of facilities.

–IANS

