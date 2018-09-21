Assam police to make database on youth working outside: DGP

Guwahati, Sep 22 (IANS) Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia on Saturday said the state police is going to make a database of the youth who had been working outside to monitor their activities.

Addressing a press conference, the DGP said on Saturday that the move was necessitated after arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Qamar uz Zaman from Kanpur. After his arrest, the Assam police have arrested seven linkmen of the Hizbul Mujahideen from Hojai and Nagaon districts of Assam.

“We have asked the village headmen of the villages in Assam to collect the information about the youth of the village working outside. We are going to use the information to make a database and will monitor their activities through police and other agencies in different states,” said Saikia.

Speaking on the recent spread of the Hizbul network in Assam, Special DGP, Assam, Pallab Bhattacharyya said the Hizbul network spread very clandestinely in Assam.

“In the past also terrorists organizations such as Jamat Ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB), Harkat-Ul Mujahideen and others have tried to spread their network in Assam. However, the Assamese society does not accept these organizations,” said Bhattacharyya.

He said the investigation on the recent arrest of Hizbul network in Assam is going on. He refused to divulge much as it might hamper the investigation.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was in Assam recently to interrogate the seven Hizbul linkmen, who had been arrested from parts of Hojai and Nagaon districts of Assam post Qamar uz Zaman’s arrest.

–IANS

