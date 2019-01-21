Assam protests have hit economy: State BJP chief

Guwahati, Jan 24 (IANS) The ongoing agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 is affecting the economy of Assam, said President of the Assam unit of BJP Ranjit Kumar Das on Thursday while addressing a rally of party workers.

He said while some of the investors have expressed their scepticism due to the agitation, thousands of tourists have also cancelled bookings in the wake of the ongoing agitation.

“Some of the investors who had expressed their interest in investing in Assam have now expressed their scepticism. Similarly thousands of tourists have cancelled bookings,” said Dass while addressing the rally.

Dass said there is a misinformation campaign going on in Assam over the Bill.

“The BJP was seen attacked over the Bill. Our members are verbally attacked at different places. However, our party is gaining confidence of the people of the state,” he said while referring to the recent panchayat polls in Assam.

“We have only a day back won the Dima Hasao Autonomous council polls. A day after the win in Dima Hasao, five Independents and one AGP councilors have also joined our party today,” said Dass while adding that the party is going to win 11 of the total 14 Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

–IANS

ah/prs