Assam Rifles seize drugs valued at Rs 150 cr in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 4 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, a joint team of Assam Rifles and police recovered a large quantity of drugs valued at Rs 150 crores in Manipur, a defence release said on Wednesday.

According to the release, based on specific information. an operation was launched by Assam Rifles troopers in Sada Kumbi area in mountainous Thoubal district in eastern Manipur on Tuesday and various types of drugs seized.

Two youths — Wungreingam Awungshi and Ning Khan, residents of Manipur and Nagaland respectively — were apprehended in connection with the seizure of the drugs, which include 41.3 kg of heroin and brown sugar (solid), 10 litres of morphinate liquid, Rs 2.8 lakh in cash and drug processing equipments.

In another operation on Monday, Assam Rifles troopers intercepted a suspicious car driven by Mohd Amar Shah, 24, at Khudengtabi in the same district.

After a thorough check of the vehicle, the jawans recovered 40,000 tables, containing a dangerous chemical compound, valued at more than Rs 1.2 crore. The apprehended youths and the seized drugs have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

In mid August, Manipur police had busted a heroin processing factory and seized 183 kg of drugs valued at over Rs 100 crore in international market from Thoubal district. In June this year, the police had busted a similar drug manufacturing unit at Lilong Turel area of Thoubal district and had seized 111 kg of heroin and brown sugar.

