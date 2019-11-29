Assam students protest against CAB

Dibrugarh (Assam), Dec 4 (IANS) The Dibrugarh University, alma mater of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, here on Wednesday, witnessed a protest against the Union Cabinet’s nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

The CAB is likely to be tabled in Parliament soon.

The students union of the varsity held a protest, shouting slogans against the Bill and the Sonowal-led government. They burnt effigies of the Chief Minister, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to make Assam a dumping ground of illegal foreigners. We are not going to accept this. There will be more protest in the days to come,” said a students’ leader.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also burnt effigies of the Chief Minister and several of his cabinet colleagues in different parts of the state.

On Tuesday night, students of the historical Cotton College in Guwahati staged a candle light protest.

Representatives of several organisations were invited to a consultative meeting over the Bill in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sonowal and Sarma also attended the meeting.

However, it failed to convince the participants who made it clear that they would not accept enforcement of any law on the people of Assam.

Meanwhile, series of protests are being held in different areas of Assam against the Bill.

–IANS

ah/pgh/pcj