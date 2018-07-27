Assam to open all trade routes: Minister

Guwahati, Aug 3 (IANS) Recalling that the per capita income of Assam was higher than the national average before independence, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday said the state government is committed to reopen all the trade routes to bring back economic prosperity to the state.

Patowary said this while attending a workshop on ‘Air Cargo Development – End to End Logistics Value Chain’ held at a hotel and highlighted the fact that Assam provided the shortest route from India to Southeast Asia.

He stressed that the Trilateral Highway, linking of the Brahmaputra up to Chittagong Port and access to the sea routes would boost trade and commerce activities in the region.

“The Assam Government plans to connect seven capitals of Asean with Guwahati under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for which it has committed Rs 100 crore for the viability gap funding,” said Patowary.

The Minister called upon the farmers to switch to organic farming which fetches higher value in the market, thereby increasing their earnings manifold.

The Assam Industrial Development Corp is working on an air cargo terminal for perishable cargo worth Rs 20 crore at LGBI Airport Complex, Borjhar, to support the farmers in exporting fresh horticultural produce, he said.

Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that intra-connectivity in the northeastern India needed to be increased for which 42 airports of the region had been recognized under UDAN scheme.

–IANS

ah/mr