Assam win Syed Mushtaq Ali East Zone Twenty20 tie

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) Assam got the better of Jharkhand by four wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali East Zone Twenty20 cricket match at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Amit Verma stole the show with an all-round performance. Verma (3/17) chipped in with three wickets to restrict Jharkhand to 133 for nine in their allotted 20 overs before scoring an unbeaten half-century to help Assam reach 137 for six in 18.3 overs.

Put in to bat, Jharkhand got off to a good start before Abu Nechim (3/24) bagged two wickets in two overs to leave them tottering at 73 for four.

Verma then accounted for the next four scalps — three with his legspin, besides effecting a run out.

For Jharkhand, Virat Singh top scored with 26 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 134, Assam struggled as Jharkhand’s fast bowling combination of Varun Aaron and Rahul Shukla shared four wickets between them, while Shahbaz Nadeem and Kaushal Singh took wicket apiece.

–IANS

