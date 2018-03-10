Assamese film ‘Rainbow Fields’ to release on Mar 30

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Acclaimed Assamese language film “Rainbow Fields”, based on the 1983 Nellie Massacre, is all set to release on March 30.

Announcing the release date, film director Bidyut Kotoky, in a statement, said: “In the film, a famous film director, on hearing the news of his childhood friend’s death, goes back on a soul-searching journey to his native village and has to confront the unresolved vestiges of a terrible childhood accident, before he loses his last chance for redemption and closure.”

“It’s been thirty-five years since Nellie in Assam saw one of independent India’s worst acts of violence, leaving about 1,800 people dead in a single day. Our film deals with the underlying effects of the violence witnessed in the state since that incident and how it has severely impacted the minds of children who have grown up with it,” he added.

Starring legendary actor Victor Banerjeee in a significant role, the film features actress Dipannita Sharma making it her first ever Assamese feature film. It further comprises an ensemble cast of well-known names like Nakul Vaid (of “Ab Tak Chappan” fame), Naved Aslam, Nipon Goswami and Nikumoni Barua.

The film also features a bunch of talented child actors which include Maharnav Mahanta, Rishiraj Baruah, Mrinmoy Medhi, Krish Talukdar, Mihir Pegu, Hiya Kotoky and Jiya Baruah.

“Rainbow Fields” won the ‘Best Foreign Film’ award at the prestigious Hollywood CineFest Film Festival 2017 and was one among the many to be shortlisted in the Clinik Kathmandu Film Lab (2015) along with eight other projects from five South Asian countries.

It premiered in the Indian Panorama category of the 48th International Film Festival of India, 2017 in Goa.

