Assam’s exotic items to get GI tag, says Minister

Guwahati, March 13 (IANS) The BJP-led Assam government proposes to add Geographical Indicator (GI) tag to the traditional items of Assam, which are all indigenous to Assam but are marketed in the national and global markets, said a state Minister on Monday.

Presenting the budget for financial year 2018-19 in the Assam Assembly, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The nation mostly associates the image of Assam with tea and rhinoceros. However, there are many indigenous items that have originated in Assam but seldom got their due recognition.”

“Items like traditional jewellery of Assam …, bell metal craft of Sarthebari, Brass metal craft of Hajo, Eri silk, local liquor (Laopani), ‘Komal Chaul’ (soft rice), ‘Joha Chaul’ (aromatic rice), ‘Bora Chaul’ (Sticky rice), ‘Kopou Ful’ (a local orchid), and ‘Fulam Japi’ (decorated Japi) are all indigenous to Assam but are yet to fully realise their potential in the national and international market,” Sarma said.

GI status for all these items will enhance the demands of these exotic items at both national and at international level.

“Increase in export of these items will also boost the economy and increase tourism, directly enhancing the livelihood of the people like farmers and artisans involved in production of these arts and crafts,” he said, adding that the government will try to get GI tag to all these items.

–IANS

ah/nir