Assam’s first lit fest to start Saturday

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) The northeastern state of Assam is all set to host its first literature festival here from Saturday. Bringing together about 150 authors from India and around the world, the upcoming event is organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) and the Assam government.

“The three-day-long Brahmaputra Literary Festival is focussed on languages, literature, culture, society, politics, performance traditions, music, identity, media of the northeastern region of the country but also national and international elements packages in the three-day event,” NBT said.

The organisers further said that the first event of its kind in Assam will not only bring famous authors to the state but also help in creating awareness about northeastern literature in the rest of the country.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the festival on Saturday.

Over the course of three days, the event will host about 60 sessions, panel discussions, book releases, readings and culture events. These will also include screenings of films based on books and musical and dance performances.

–IANS

